Pet-lovers can now take their pooch to meet Santa Paws at Almond Valley

Mrs Santa Paws

AS the Christmas season approaches and families come together to celebrate, at Almonld Valley they are ensuring that man's best friend isn't left out.

Almond Valley Heritage Centre in Livingston are giving visitors the chance to bring their pets to see Santa Paws this Christmas in a special programme of magical events. In December, Almond Valley opens it’s doors to excited children ready to meet Santa Claus in his magical winter cottage.

Dog friendly all-year round, Almond Valley also has a treat for the family pet too. Each weekend in December, canine friends can enjoy meeting Mrs Santa Paws where they will receive a special festive treat under the shelter of a giant festive kennel from only £4 per dog. The brand new event is part of an annual programme of festive fun, where children can also meet Santa Claus himself.

Craig Holmes, Farm Manager of Almond Valley says, "We have lots of families that come to Almond Valley with their canine companions over the festive period, so this year we thought that we would offer something a little bit different.

"Santa Paws invites visitors with their four legged friends to come and receive their own gift in the shape of a toy or a treat, as animal lovers ourselves, we felt it was only right to offer our dogs a special Christmas experience too.’

Human visitors can also meet Santa in his magical winter cottage in Almond Valley’s famous Christmas experiences, which this year include the after hours winter event, The Winter Realm of the Paraffin Pixie, where you can experience an enchanting world of twinkling lights, woodland trails and festive delights.