A pop up Lion King exhibition is coming to Edinburgh

The Lion King

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore the iconic masks, puppets and costumes from the Tony Award-winning musical up-close and learn about the inspiration behind many of the show’s impressive designs.

Puppets such as Rafiki and Zazu will be on display, alongside the iconic Mufasa, Simba and Nala masks and other much-loved pieces from the musical. The exhibition comes to The Gyle on Friday 15 November where it will run until Friday 22 November.

The Edinburgh season of The Lion King, which is celebrating 20 years at London’s Lyceum Theatre this year, runs at The Playhouse from 5 Devember to 25 March 2020. Casting for the Edinburgh season was announced in June drawing from countries including Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Ireland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, and United Kingdom.

The roles of Simba, Nala and Rafiki will be played by Dashaun Young, Josslynn Hlenti and Thandazile Soni respectively. The company will also include Steve Beirnaet, Matthew Forbes, Jean-Luc Guizonne, Richard Hurst, Alan McHale, Rebecca Omogbehin, Carl Sanderson and Simon Trinder.

