Pop-up thrift shop to raise funds for older people's charity

By Susan Bedford-Visser
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A West Lothian charity which supports older people is holding its pop-up fundraiser thrift shop in Bathgate this week.

The thrift shop is an important event in the annual calendar of the West Lothian 50+ Network, making an important financial contribution to its role in proving social activities to combat loneliness in the elderly.

The pop-up shop will be in the group’s Members’ Hub on the pedestrian precinct in Bathgate (14 George Street) for five days only, from Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th September, opening from 10am to 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team of volunteer members of the Network began sorting and setting up the shop on Saturday. If you are clearing out cupboards, wardrobes, attic or garage please think about taking along a donation.

The Network is happy to receive all sorts of items, from clothes, toys, household items and bric-a-brac.

Related topics:West LothianGeorge Street

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.