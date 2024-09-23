Pop-up thrift shop to raise funds for older people's charity
The thrift shop is an important event in the annual calendar of the West Lothian 50+ Network, making an important financial contribution to its role in proving social activities to combat loneliness in the elderly.
The pop-up shop will be in the group’s Members’ Hub on the pedestrian precinct in Bathgate (14 George Street) for five days only, from Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th September, opening from 10am to 4pm.
A team of volunteer members of the Network began sorting and setting up the shop on Saturday. If you are clearing out cupboards, wardrobes, attic or garage please think about taking along a donation.
The Network is happy to receive all sorts of items, from clothes, toys, household items and bric-a-brac.
