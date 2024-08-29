Popular annual Midlothian walking event returns this month

Vivian and Mark McCafferty with Midlothian Walking Rugby.

Local residents are being encouraged to lace up their hiking boots and get involved in Midlothian’s annual autumn walking event, which will return later this month.

Organised by volunteers from older people’s physical activity project Ageing Well, Walk the Line challenges participants to tackle either three, five or eight miles along the scenic Penicuik to Eskbank walkway.

And this year’s event takes place on Saturday, September 28, with entry costing £3 per person.

Both the five- and eight-mile events start from Valleyfield Pond car park in Penicuik, with registration from 10.45am, and walkers setting off at 11.15am.

With the eight-mile event encompassing the entire route to Eskbank, the five-mile version covers the initial leg to Hawthornden Cemetery Road End, Rosewell.

Rosewell is also the designated picnic pit-stop for participants and the starting point for the three-mile walk. Covering the final leg of the route, this gets underway with registration from 12pm before walkers embark at 12:30pm.

Walkers are can break the journey with a picnic lunch at Rosewell, courtesy of Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust, with teas and coffees available for all at the finish line at Edinburgh College’s Midlothian Campus.

The event is perfect for all ages, but with hundreds of walkers likely to take part, all children under 12 must be accompanied by a grown up, and dogs must be kept on leads.

Application forms are available from Midlothian House in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, and at every library in Midlothian. Simply fill in and return the form with the entry fee at the counter or post it to the council with a cheque or postal order for correct amount.

Vivian Wallace, ageing well co-ordinator, said: “Walk The Line is such a great event because all family members are invited. I think the youngest we’ve ever had was an eight-week-old baby, and the oldest person we’ve had doing it was 89, so it’s definitely suitable for all.

“Everybody really enjoys the friendliness of it, and that’s why people keep coming back. This year we’re trying to promote groups and organisations to use it as a fundraiser, as well as anybody else that wants to walk.”