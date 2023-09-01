Public welcome to visit on Doors Open Day
Scotland’s largest free festival, the sites will be open to visitors on Saturday, September 9.The nationwide festival aims to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.Doors will be opened wide, welcoming visitors to uncover hidden gems and untold stories, and experience familiar places through fresh eyes.
In Midlothian, 20 venues will be open to the public free of charge, including three new additions – the historic Penicuik North Kirk, One Dalkeith, the regeneration charity offering business and community facilities in the heart of the town, and The Salon, run by Midlothian Third Sector, 4-6 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.
Other attractions include grand properties such as Arniston House and Mavisbank House and churches including St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dalkeith, and Cockpen and Carrington Church.
Midlothian’s rural and industrial heritage is celebrated at the National Mining Museum Scotland, and at Cousland Smiddy and Heritage Hub, while Dalkeith Museum gives visitors a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past, from Roman times to the present day.
You can also visit the living museum that is the Pen-y-coe Press and Papermaking Heritage Centre in Penicuik, to learn about the town’s papermaking past.
Councillor Kelly Parry, Midlothian Council Leader, said: “Midlothian Doors Open Day is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to learn more about our area’s proud heritage, its historic buildings and stunning landscape.
"With the help of local organisations, property owners and visitor attractions, we’ve been able to put together a varied programme with something for every age and interest.”
A full programme of what is on in Midlothian can be found at www.facebook.com/MidlothianDoorsOpenDays
And you can book on Eventbrite to tour the facilities and hear more about One Dalkeith at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/one-dalkeith-33096584633.