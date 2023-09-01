Public welcome to visit on Doors Open Day

The public will have the chance next month to see behind the scenes at some of Midlothian’s most historic and unusual buildings when the county takes part in the 34th annual Doors Open Days.

​Dalkeith Museum charts the town’s history from Roman period to the present day.

Scotland’s largest free festival, the sites will be open to visitors on Saturday, September 9.The nationwide festival aims to ensure that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.Doors will be opened wide, welcoming visitors to uncover hidden gems and untold stories, and experience familiar places through fresh eyes.

In Midlothian, 20 venues will be open to the public free of charge, including three new additions – the historic Penicuik North Kirk, One Dalkeith, the regeneration charity offering business and community facilities in the heart of the town, and The Salon, run by Midlothian Third Sector, 4-6 White Hart Street, Dalkeith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other attractions include grand properties such as Arniston House and Mavisbank House and churches including St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dalkeith, and Cockpen and Carrington Church.

Most Popular

Midlothian’s rural and industrial heritage is celebrated at the National Mining Museum Scotland, and at Cousland Smiddy and Heritage Hub, while Dalkeith Museum gives visitors a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past, from Roman times to the present day.

You can also visit the living museum that is the Pen-y-coe Press and Papermaking Heritage Centre in Penicuik, to learn about the town’s papermaking past.

Councillor Kelly Parry, Midlothian Council Leader, said: “Midlothian Doors Open Day is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to learn more about our area’s proud heritage, its historic buildings and stunning landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the help of local organisations, property owners and visitor attractions, we’ve been able to put together a varied programme with something for every age and interest.”

A full programme of what is on in Midlothian can be found at www.facebook.com/MidlothianDoorsOpenDays