Rising Scottish pop star Be Charlotte slams organisers of Edinburgh's EH6 Festival

Be Charlotte

Having been told that the second day of the event, at which she was headlining was cancelled, Charlotte Brimner, who performs as Be Charlotte, was upset when she realised an alternative line-up for the Sunday had been announced.

A statement from the Festival read: 'Unfortunately, due to us being a non-profit event and ticket sales being poor, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Sunday at the Biscuit Factory but we are delighted to reveal a fantastic lineup for The Old Dr Bells Baths instead... All Sunday ticket holders will receive a full refund, with weekend ticket holders getting a partial refund and free entry to the additional event.'

The post caused the 22-year-old to take to Facebook: 'We were told that the Sunday event of EH6 Festival had been cancelled and now I've had to read online that they've removed me and three other bands from the bill and just continued on...

'I was prepared to share a statement that supported the Festival but after that I am absolutely not. You don't pick two female headliners and and then just bin them because tickets haven't sold out immediately. This is completely out of order.'

The artist who is signed to Sony and recently toured Europe with La Fontaines added that the affair had left her feeling 'disrespected'.

She wrote: 'I was prepared to give you my biggest show yet on Dec 1st but I'm gonna keep that for a show that is on my own terms. Usually I am not the sort of person to share this sort of thing online but I can't just sit back and pretend this hasn't happened... I'm sorry to anyone who has already as you can see this is COMPLETELY out of my control.'

Replying to an online backlash EH6 Festival responded: 'The difficult decision was taken to completely cancel the Sunday of EH6 due to extremely poor ticket sales (we had only sold 22 Sunday tickets which was simply unsustainable for a non-profit event). Being aware there were several people who had booked weekend accommodation we we set about arranging a free entry replacement event, which won't incur high costs to put on.'

Despite the reduced line-up being advertised on the same poster as the Saturday event and under the EH6 banner, the statement insisted: 'This event is completely separate to the EH6 Festival... and perhaps we shouldn't have advertised it on the same poster...'

One unimpressed fan, @MarkWhite90_, tweeted in reply: 'Pathetic. Removing the original headliners just because you felt it was selling fast enough.'