Scandal of Jihadi bride Shamima Begum at heart of controversial new play set to receive its World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

AHEAD of the World Premiere of his latest play tackling the thorny issue of the Shamima Begum case, award-winning playwright Henry Naylor has claimed the Edinburgh Fringe has never been more important than it is now.

Launching his new play, The Nights, he says, "I don’t think the Edinburgh Fringe can have been needed more than now. If, nothing else, to try and help the public connect with its humanity."

Henry Naylor

He continues, "It’s one of the world’s greatest melting pot of ideas. There’s over 60 countries participating... Isolationism and short-sighted nationalism - which are flourishing everywhere, and not just in post-Brexit Britain - can only be countered by exposure to other peoples and cultures. Empathy and understanding can only benefit. Where art flourishes, ignorance must fail."

The Nights, which will run at the Gilded Balloon throughout August, centres on Carter, an Islamophobic journalist who, five years after her colleague was beheaded by ISIS fighters still burns for revenge against the extremists.

When she hears a Jihadi bride wants to return from Syria, she insists the girl be given the harshest treatment… but after encountering an antique dealer with a violent past, Carter is forced to question her choices.

Timely and controversial, the play questions the West’s response to the Middle Eastern crisis and argues that, in defiance of public opinion, Shamima Begum should be allowed home.

Naylor, who wrote for ITV's satirical puppet series Spitting Image, explains, "I’ve already written a series four plays about the West’s fragile relationship with the Middle East after 9/11. I wasn’t intending to return to the issues again, feeling I’d said all I wanted to say, but Britain’s response to the Shamima Begum case has made me think again because the ‘returning Jihadi Bride’ story is very revealing about the state of the nation, especially when you compare the reactions to Shamima Begum in 2015, and 2019."

He explains, "When the Bethnal Green schoolgirls first fled to Syria, many responded with compassion and sympathy. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner said the girls should be ‘treated as victims.’ The 2015-Public seemed to agree, but four years later, after Brexit, the response has been intolerant and brutal.

"Reading the online comments in some of Britain’s most popular newspapers, is shocking. People have been openly stating that they wished Shamima Begun would die in Syria. And that she should be shown no mercy."

He cautions, "Please don’t get me wrong - what ISIS did was reprehensible and unforgivable, and I’m not apologising for them. And yes, what Shamima did was wrong. And yes, she should be punished, but that’s not my concern in this play. The Nights argues that we should allow Shamima back to Britain, but punish her according to the rule of law."

The play stars the award-winning Caitlin Thorburn and Naylor believes there is nowhere better to showcase it than the Fringe.

"It’s frightening how politics, globally, is becoming more extreme and polarised, not just in post-Brexit Britain, but also across America and Europe too," he says.

"We need calm, rational voices. Sadly the public seems to be losing faith with the politicians. Humane and liberal voices are being shouted down by populists and extremists. Those who believe in a fairer, kinder and more inclusive society need to find their voice now. The arts can, and must, step up, and that’s why the Fringe has a vital role to play.

"The Fringe has always had a good track record in helping influence the national and international debate. In short, thank you Edinburgh, a humane world needs you."

The Nights, Gilded Balloon, Dining Room, 31 July-26 August (not 14), 4.15pm, 0131-622 6552, www.gildedballoon.co.uk