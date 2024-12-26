And there’s no more perfect place to escape the stress of everyday life than Craighead Howf – a collection of magical holiday homes just a short drive from Edinburgh.
Tucked away between sprawling hills north of Dunblane, Craighead Howf offers visitors the chance to stay in a range of properties – from tree-top houses to Hobbit holes with brightly coloured doors. Here is a look inside the magical site, which is like something taken straight from a Tolkien novel.
1. A magical stay
Craighead Howf offers a variety of unique accommodation styles - from treehouses to Hobbit holes. Owners Ian and Heather took inspiration from places around the world when they were creating the stunning glamping destination. Photo: Craighead Howf
2. Green Burrow
With its welcoming green door, the Green Burrow is built into the hillside and has grassy roofs and circular windows. It is surrounded by countryside and its outdoor area, which is a sun trap on a nice day, provides a space for visitors to enjoy the beautiful views while reading a book or sipping a glass of wine. Photo: Craighead Howf
3. Ash Tree Howf
The Ash Tree Howf is one of two treehouses available to book at Craighead Howf. Built high up in the tree tops, the property offers stunning views over the Ochil hills and guests are able to bask in peace and quiet. Photo: Craighead Howf
4. Inside the Ash Tree Howf
Inside the treehouse there is everything you'd need to while away the hours up in the trees. There are internal cooking facilities and a wood burning stove, as well as a shower and compost toilet. Photo: Craighead Howf