Football Kit Con, being staged at BT Murrayfield on Sunday April 17, is being billed as the exhibition that every football shirt collector and fan across the UK has been waiting for.

Exhibits from Hearts, Hibernian, Livingston as well as special guests of classic, international and rare shirts from around the world will be on shot.

Not only will there be football shirts on display, there will also be football traders, memorabilia stands, art exhibitions, interactive games and talks in a designated entertainment space.

The exhibition at Murrayfield on Sunday is expected to feature something for every football fan.

Collecting and swapping football memorabilia is not a huge international trade, attracting professional collectors and diehard fans of the game.

For organiser and Edinburgh local, David Badura, this event has been two years in the making after it was originally due to take place before the first lockdown hit the UK in March 2020:

“It feels like such a long time since we first thought of the concept, but it’s been worth the wait.”

He added: “This is a unique opportunity for football fans and collectors alike to come together.

"Football culture and specifically collecting retro and vintage kits has become so big over the past few years. There is a romanticism and nostalgia attached to it and it will be great to see so many strips from different eras on display.”

Tickets to the Scotland's first ever Kit Con are priced between £11.37-£13.52 and can be bought at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/football-kit-con-2022-tickets-78079252145

