S'House Music comes to Penicuik

Penicuik Storehouse is delighted to host a new informal music performance venue with weekly Sunday lunchtime drop-in, unplugged music sessions featuring local musicians.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:12 am
The Storehouse in Penicuik. Photo: Alan Wilson.

‘S’House Music’ kicks off on January 16, featuring Americana; Folk; traditional Scots/Irish; and classical music.

Drop in to play with friends, or to just enjoy the music and something tasty from The Storehouse Cafe - open daily serving in-house and takeaway teas, coffees, sandwiches, as well as Storehouse Scones and cakes.

Penicuik Community Alliance Ltd, trading as The Penicuik Storehouse, is a community benefit society, owned and controlled by residents of EH26 and EH25 (Penicuik, Roslin, Bilston and surrounding areas).

It operates a retail shop, cafe and events space, to trade to the benefit of these communities.