Six of the best outdoor bars to visit in Edinburgh during the Fringe

WHILE the focus of the Fringe is undoubtedly the 8000+ plus performances that take place everyday, there are times when you just want to relax for an hour or two, soaking up the atmosphere, people watching or chatting with friends.

As always, at this time of year there’s the additional choice offered by the many pop up bars that spring up.

WWW.IANGEORGESONPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK'Picture:'Edinburgh Food Festival Palace du Variete Spiegletent.'George Square Gardens.

Some of the best places to relax in the sun (and under cover from the rain) are here all year around, of course.

So, if you fancy a wee al fresco tipple, head to one of the following...

THE GARDEN

The Dome, Rose Street

Hidden away behind The Dome on George Street, The Garden is easily over-looked and one of Rose Street’s best kept secrets.

An oasis of calm whether you just want a cup of tea, coffee, quick drink, or something more leisurely. Canopies ensure even a summer shower won’t spoil you afternoon.

ASSEMBLY ROOMS

George Street

In front of the iconic Assembly Rooms the street has been closed to create the ideal outdoor experience with food and drink available and live music at times throughout the day.

FESTIVAL VILLAGE

Waverley Mall, Princes Street

One of the newest additions to Edinburgh’s festival scene, the bustling Festival Village is always busy and features live music and ‘tonnes of top street food vendors’. Great transport links too for getting home.

THE PLEASANCE COURTYARD

The Pleasance

No Fringe is complete without a visit to the Pleasance Courtyard. The quintessential Fringe night out. Grab a drink and watch the world go by while counting how many famous faces you spot.

THE GILDED GARDEN

Teviot

A selection of street food outlets will keep you fed between shows. Choose between the covered or uncovered areas, depending on the weather.

GEORGE SQUARE GARDENS

Arguably the busiest of all the open-air spaces and another star-spotting heaven, it’s the ideal stop for a break between shows at the many surrounding venues. One of the biggest outdoor ‘garden bars,’ it’s always popular and usually packed at weekends.