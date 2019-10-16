Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp to DJ 80's night in Edinburgh
SPANDAU BALLET star Martin Kemp is all set to take Edinburgh back to the Eighties next year when he DJs the night away at the Liquid Room.
His Back to the 80s Tour finds the 58-year-old pop star turned actor spinning all the best tunes from a seminal pop era.
As the hit maker behind classic Top 10 songs such Gold, True and countless others, it’s safe to say Kemp knows a thing-or-two about the crème de la crème of what was a truly trailblazing decade for pop music.
Following a string of rapturously-received shows around the country throughout 2019, the Spandau Ballet legend and TV heart-throb heads to town on Friday 10 January 2020 to guide you through a night that will transport you back to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Kemp says, "It's amazing. People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word, It's the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life."
Alongside his role as bassist in the iconic new wave outfit Spandau Ballet, Kemp is also a well known face on the large and small screen having starred in movies such as The Krays and TV series like Eastenders.
He also appeared on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island and was a guest star on Gary Barlow`s Let it Shine.
At the Liquid Room in January, fancy dress is encouraged, so dig out those leg warmers as Kemp trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits of the age that fashion forgot.
Tickets priced at £18 are on sale now www.gigantic.com/martin-kemp-tickets/edinburgh-liquid-rooms/2020-01-10-19-30