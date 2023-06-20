News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Summer Solstice in Edinburgh 2023: When is the Summer Solstice in Edinburgh and how is it celebrated?

Summer Solstice 2023 events in Edinburgh for the longest day of the year
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 3 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The longest day of the year is almost upon us in Edinburgh. At the height of summer, people across the country will celebrate the Summer Solstice by enjoying the sunrise, having a bonfire, dancing, practising yoga and meditation, or simply watching the sun set from a scenic location.

There are several different events planned in the Capital to mark the special occasion. Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Solstice celebrations in Edinburgh.

What is the Summer Solstice? When and what time is the Summer Solstice 2023?

This picture of the dawn awakening was taken by reader Elaine Lannie before the summer solstice one year at Portobello BeachThis picture of the dawn awakening was taken by reader Elaine Lannie before the summer solstice one year at Portobello Beach
This picture of the dawn awakening was taken by reader Elaine Lannie before the summer solstice one year at Portobello Beach
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The summer solstice marks the ‘longest day’ and ‘shortest night’ of the year. It happens when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky. The summer solstice is an annual event that happens in June every year. This year, it will take place on Wednesday, June 21. The sun will reach its highest point in Edinburgh at 3.57pm.

    It is in contrast to the Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year – which in 2023 will be held on Friday, December 22.

    What time will the sun rise and set in Edinburgh on the Summer Solstice 2023? Best places to watch sunset

    The sun will set at exactly 10.03pm in Edinburgh tomorrow, June 21. The sun will rise at 4.26am, meaning the longest day of 2023 will be 17 hours and 37 minutes long. Some popular places to watch the sun set in the Capital are Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and Portobello Beach.

    What are the Celtic traditions around the Summer Solstice?

    The Summer Solstice has been celebrated for centuries, so there are many longstanding Celtic traditions surrounding the day. The Celts saw the solstice as the start of a new year, so they marked it with huge feasts and bonfires. During these celebrations, wheels of fire were thrown down hills and people jumped through rings of fire, believing it would bring them good luck.

    What’s on in Edinburgh for the Summer Solstice 2023?

    Solstice Hot Yoga

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Edinburgh locals are invited to spend part of the longest day focusing on their wellness, mindfulness and mental health with a Hot Yoga session. The fun and free event will take place in Conference Square at 6pm. At the event, money will be raised for a local charity – the Joshua Nolan Foundation – which helps fund sessions of therapy and counselling for those at risk of suicide.

    A Summer Solstice Soirée

    Edinburgh Zoo is celebrating the longest day of 2023 with an exclusive guided tour of the zoo. The solstice coincides with World Giraffe Day, so attendees will also be treated to a talk at the zoo’s giraffe house. They will also be served drinks, courtesy of Glenmorangie, during the evening event.

    Solstice Drumming Circle

    To mark the solstice, dozens will gather in the Salisbury Centre garden on Wednesday night, drumming together in a circle around a fire. The sufi inspired drumming will be accompanied by meditative chanting.

    Solstice Art and Wellbeing morning

    During this creative event, locals will celebrate the longest day of the year with intuitive drawing, reflective practice and visualisation techniques at The Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Centre. No previous art experience is required and all materials are provided.

    Related topics:EdinburghCeltic