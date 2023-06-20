The longest day of the year is almost upon us in Edinburgh. At the height of summer, people across the country will celebrate the Summer Solstice by enjoying the sunrise, having a bonfire, dancing, practising yoga and meditation, or simply watching the sun set from a scenic location.

There are several different events planned in the Capital to mark the special occasion. Here’s everything you need to know about Summer Solstice celebrations in Edinburgh.

What is the Summer Solstice? When and what time is the Summer Solstice 2023?

This picture of the dawn awakening was taken by reader Elaine Lannie before the summer solstice one year at Portobello Beach

The summer solstice marks the ‘longest day’ and ‘shortest night’ of the year. It happens when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky. The summer solstice is an annual event that happens in June every year. This year, it will take place on Wednesday, June 21. The sun will reach its highest point in Edinburgh at 3.57pm.

It is in contrast to the Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year – which in 2023 will be held on Friday, December 22.

What time will the sun rise and set in Edinburgh on the Summer Solstice 2023? Best places to watch sunset

The sun will set at exactly 10.03pm in Edinburgh tomorrow, June 21. The sun will rise at 4.26am, meaning the longest day of 2023 will be 17 hours and 37 minutes long. Some popular places to watch the sun set in the Capital are Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and Portobello Beach.

What are the Celtic traditions around the Summer Solstice?

The Summer Solstice has been celebrated for centuries, so there are many longstanding Celtic traditions surrounding the day. The Celts saw the solstice as the start of a new year, so they marked it with huge feasts and bonfires. During these celebrations, wheels of fire were thrown down hills and people jumped through rings of fire, believing it would bring them good luck.

What’s on in Edinburgh for the Summer Solstice 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh locals are invited to spend part of the longest day focusing on their wellness, mindfulness and mental health with a Hot Yoga session. The fun and free event will take place in Conference Square at 6pm. At the event, money will be raised for a local charity – the Joshua Nolan Foundation – which helps fund sessions of therapy and counselling for those at risk of suicide.

Edinburgh Zoo is celebrating the longest day of 2023 with an exclusive guided tour of the zoo. The solstice coincides with World Giraffe Day, so attendees will also be treated to a talk at the zoo’s giraffe house. They will also be served drinks, courtesy of Glenmorangie, during the evening event.

To mark the solstice, dozens will gather in the Salisbury Centre garden on Wednesday night, drumming together in a circle around a fire. The sufi inspired drumming will be accompanied by meditative chanting.