Take a look at the buses set to appear at Edinburgh’s Lothian Buses centenary weekend cavalcade

This weekend will see Lothian Buses play host to its annual Doors Open Day event, as part of a double centenary celebration in Edinburgh.

Kicking off on Saturday (28 Sep) at Central Garage in Annandale Street, the event will feature a display of the bus fleet from across the decades, alongside a host of activities. The Cavalcade will follow on Sunday (29 Sep), with a procession of more than 20 buses set to travel through the city centre. Here's a sneak peak at some of the buses set to appear this weekend.

1. Doors Open Day The annual event will be held on Saturday 28 September at Central Garage in Annandale Street

2. Central Garage The doors of Central Garage will be open between 12pm and 4pm. It will be officially opened by Councillor Cammy Day and special guest Margaret Anderson, who turns 100 in December

3. A grand display The event will include a display of the Lothian Buses fleet from throughout the decades

4. Modern meets vintage On display will be both modern and vintage vehicles, Police Scotland, Historic Environment Scotland, Volvo, Macmillan Cancer Support and Radio Saltire

