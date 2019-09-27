Take a look at the buses set to appear at Edinburgh’s Lothian Buses centenary weekend cavalcade
This weekend will see Lothian Buses play host to its annual Doors Open Day event, as part of a double centenary celebration in Edinburgh.
Kicking off on Saturday (28 Sep) at Central Garage in Annandale Street, the event will feature a display of the bus fleet from across the decades, alongside a host of activities. The Cavalcade will follow on Sunday (29 Sep), with a procession of more than 20 buses set to travel through the city centre. Here's a sneak peak at some of the buses set to appear this weekend.
1. Doors Open Day
The annual event will be held on Saturday 28 September at Central Garage in Annandale Street