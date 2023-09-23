1 . Pumpkin picking

Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison recommends going pumpkin picking this autumn. She said: "I know it's an obvious one, but one of my favourite afternoons of the whole year is my annual trip to the pumpkin patch. It's been a tradition in our house for several years now, and usually involves a pumpkin spiced latte for the way there, and a change of shoes for the drive back. I love wrapping up warm, pushing the wheelbarrow and picking out the best pumpkins to carve. And more recently, watching my wee nephews pick out their favourite pumpkin has just made it even more fun. The fun usually continues into the next day with a pumpkin carving competition. I've already got my tickets booked for next month, and I can't wait." Photo: LISA FERGUSON