With the nights ‘fair drawing in’ as we head into autumn, we’ve taken a look at what we think are the best things to do in Edinburgh during the season.
Whether it’s going for a nice coffee after an autumnal walk, grabbing a few pints after the Fringe madness, or picking a pumpkin for Halloween, we’ve recommended our favourite things to do in Edinburgh in the autumn.
1. Pumpkin picking
Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison recommends going pumpkin picking this autumn. She said: "I know it's an obvious one, but one of my favourite afternoons of the whole year is my annual trip to the pumpkin patch. It's been a tradition in our house for several years now, and usually involves a pumpkin spiced latte for the way there, and a change of shoes for the drive back. I love wrapping up warm, pushing the wheelbarrow and picking out the best pumpkins to carve. And more recently, watching my wee nephews pick out their favourite pumpkin has just made it even more fun. The fun usually continues into the next day with a pumpkin carving competition. I've already got my tickets booked for next month, and I can't wait." Photo: LISA FERGUSON
2. Conkers
Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone recommends a game of conkers in the autumn. He said: "I love it when conkers start landing on the ground and it’s something that always takes me back to my childhood. I remember my grandad teaching me to leave them in vinegar overnight so they harden up and become more durable. Now I teach my daughter the same tactic - a bit like a weird Werther's original advert." Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. A walk by the Shore
An autumnal walk by the Shore in Leith was recommended by Evening News reporter Jolene Campbell. She said: "Me and my daughter go and sit at the Shore and dangle our legs over the edge. She gets an ice cream no matter how cold it is outside, and I get my favourite, an extra hot coconut mocha. In what has become an autumn tradition, we throw leaves into the Water of Leith making a wish with each one. This started as something we did for my birthday in October and has become a favourite family activity." Photo: Stock
4. Visit coffee shops
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart likes to visit the city's coffee shops in the autumn. He said: "I'm a huge fan of flavoured lattes such as gingerbread, cinnamon and pumpkin spice - and autumn is the time when coffee shops start to sell these. It's nice on the weekends to go for a walk into town and get out of the chilly air by diving into a coffee shop for a flavoured latte - ideally with a slice of cake and a good book. Some of my favourite places to go are Black Medicine Coffee Co on Nicolson Street, Artisan Roast on Broughton Street (pictured) and The Milkman on Cockburn Street. Photo: Scott Louden