The best places to pick your own fruit in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife

A lot of people would assume that Scotland's weather is not great for growing fruit and thankfully they'd be wrong.

Scotland's fertile land and temperate climate are perfect for many types of fruit and those who produce them are more than happy for you to get involved.

With our warm run of weather set to continue, why not enjoy a family day out this weekend to a pick your own farm? Here we take a look at the farms in and around Edinburgh and what fruits are available to pick there this summer.

Belhaven Fruit Farm

(South Belton, Dunbar, EH42 1RG, 07960537132)

Belhaven Fruit Farm is based in East Lothian to the South East of Edinburgh, on a beautiful stretch of the Scottish coastline.

The Rennie family have used the natural sun trap in Dunbar to produce amazing fruit for generations. The farm also produces IceDelight, a unique creamy dessert as healthy and "tasty as real fruit", created using an authentic Italian recipe.

Fruits on offer:

Strawberries, redcurrants and gooseberries. Redcurrants and brambles will be available later on in the year.

Opening times

Monday to Saturday – 9:30am to 6pm. Sunday 9:30am to 5pm

Pick your own available from the end of June through July.

West Craigie Farm Shop

(Near South Queensferry, Edinburgh, 0131 319 1048)

Generations of kids and their parents have made a visit to West Craigie to pick their own fruit as part of their summer calendar. The farm is very popular and you'll generally find it quite busy.

The farm offers a cafe and deli and plenty of activities to keeps kids – big and small – happy.

Opening times

Open seven days, 9-5pm.

Fruits on offer:

Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, brambles, tayberries and Victoria plums. There are also peas available to pick from July.

Pick your own available from the end of June through to August, fruit availability dependent on season.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

(Cairnie House, Cupar, KY15 4QD , 01334 652421)

A popular local landmark, Cairnie Farm offers a maze, farm activities, a farm shop, tea room and a holiday cottage.

Opening times

Open seven days from early March. The Farmshop, Tearoom & Funyard are open from March-June 10am-5pm, July-August 9:30-5:30pm, September-October 10am-5pm and November-December 10am-4pm, Friday-Sunday.

The Mega Maze opens 13 July-31 October (last entry 4pm daily).

Fruits on offer:

Strawberries (four varieties), raspberries (three varieties), red/blackcurrants, gooseberries, tayberries, cherries and brambles.

Pick your own available from July, fruit availability dependent on season.

Pittormie Fruit Farm & Nursery

(Dairsie, by Cupar, KY15 4SW , 01334 870233)

Pittormie Fruit Farm is a small, intensive family run farm situated in the heart of North East Fife.

Pittormie also offers Heather Ales range of fruit beers and Cairn O Mohr’s range of fruit wines as well its own free range eggs. The farm also has a nursery with bedding plants available to buy.

Opening times

Open daily from 8am-8pm

Fruits on offer:

Raspberries, strawberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, tayberries, brambles, gooseberries (red and green), loganberries and blueberries. Also plums, apples, pears and rhubarb.