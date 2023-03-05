News you can trust since 1873
Things to do Edinburgh: 10 animal experiences in Edinburgh, from alpaca walking to cat cafe to Edinburgh Zoo

From feeding sloths to swimming with sharks, Edinburgh has a range of wild animal encounters you can book.

Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago

The Capital is home to several wildlife parks and centres, with Edinburgh Zoo, Deep Sea World, the Scottish Seabird Centre and Five Sisters Zoo all within a drive-able distance from the city. All these places also offer more hands-on experiences to get up closer to the animals. So, here are 10 amazing and adorable animal experiences to book in Edinburgh.

1. Snack with a sloth

At Edinburgh Zoo, you can meet a two-toed sloth up close. The zoo offers a 'magic moments' experience, where visitors can go into the adorable animals' enclosure, feed them tasty snacks and explore where they eat, sleep and hang out in. Edinburgh Zoo also offer a host of other animal and keeper experiences.

Photo: Contributed

2. Visit a cat cafe

Edinburgh has its very own Cat Cafe, where you can make new furry friends while enjoying a coffee and cake. Maison De Moggy in Stockbridge has 12 cute cats that visitors can stroke and play with.

Photo: Ian Georgeson

3. Walk with alpacas

You can become acquainted with alpacas on a trek through a park in East Lothian. John Muir Alpacas holds experiences where you get to walk the woolly creatures through picturesque woodlands, before feeding them carrots and taking a selfie with them in their paddock.

Photo: Christopher Furlong

4. Feed hungry lemurs

Three Sisters Zoo in West Lothian offer a lemur feeding experience. This is a wonderful opportunity to get up close to adorable Ring-Tailed Lemurs, to learn more about them and feed them.

Photo: TONY JOHNSON

