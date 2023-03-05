From feeding sloths to swimming with sharks, Edinburgh has a range of wild animal encounters you can book.
The Capital is home to several wildlife parks and centres, with Edinburgh Zoo, Deep Sea World, the Scottish Seabird Centre and Five Sisters Zoo all within a drive-able distance from the city. All these places also offer more hands-on experiences to get up closer to the animals. So, here are 10 amazing and adorable animal experiences to book in Edinburgh.
1. Snack with a sloth
At Edinburgh Zoo, you can meet a two-toed sloth up close. The zoo offers a 'magic moments' experience, where visitors can go into the adorable animals' enclosure, feed them tasty snacks and explore where they eat, sleep and hang out in. Edinburgh Zoo also offer a host of other animal and keeper experiences.
Photo: Contributed
2. Visit a cat cafe
Edinburgh has its very own Cat Cafe, where you can make new furry friends while enjoying a coffee and cake. Maison De Moggy in Stockbridge has 12 cute cats that visitors can stroke and play with.
Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. Walk with alpacas
You can become acquainted with alpacas on a trek through a park in East Lothian. John Muir Alpacas holds experiences where you get to walk the woolly creatures through picturesque woodlands, before feeding them carrots and taking a selfie with them in their paddock.
Photo: Christopher Furlong
4. Feed hungry lemurs
Three Sisters Zoo in West Lothian offer a lemur feeding experience. This is a wonderful opportunity to get up close to adorable Ring-Tailed Lemurs, to learn more about them and feed them.
Photo: TONY JOHNSON