The Snuts

Whitburn’s finest indie band The Snuts hit the Capital on Saturday, playing the Usher Hall in support of their recently released second album Burn the Empire, which features the lead single of the same name and the catchy singalong anthem Rodeo. The boys have a summer to remember, playing festivals across the UK and beyond, and they supported Gerry Cinnamon at the Glasgow singer songwriter’s hugely anticipated Hampden Park show in July. Their debut album WL went straight to number one when it was released last year, featuring fan favourites Glasgow, All Your Friends and Elephants.

The Snuts are to play a gig in Edinburgh this weekend

Most Popular

Scottish International Storytelling Festival

Starting this Friday and running until October 31, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival brings together a large number of Scottish and international storytellers and musicians. Launched in 1989, the festival continues to evolve, engaging people in the magic of storytelling, with most events taking place at its home in the Scottish Storytelling Centre on the High Street - the only purpose built home for storytelling in the UK.

However, other events will take place at partner venues in the city including Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, the National Library of Scotland and Museums & Galleries Edinburgh. The festival kicks off on Friday with the Opening Concert: Speak Out the Other. In this show, the Young Edinburgh Storytellers (YES) Mark Borthwick, Ailsa Dixon and David Hughes navigate the mystery of emergence, blending their voices with music as a testament to belonging, becoming, and the ‘otherness’ of queer identities which permeate Scottish myth.

Leo Sayer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating an incredible half a century in the music industry, Leo Sayer brings his The Show Must Go On – 50th Anniversary Tour to the Queen’s Hall on Saturday. With this tour, Leo and his band bring boundless energy, exuberance and a hit packed show to some of his favourite venues across the country.

Known the world over for his army of hits which include Thunder In My Heart, Moonlighting, One Man Band, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say, Have You Ever Been in Love, The Show Must Go On and the transatlantic number ones, When I Need You and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing. This is a hit packed, high energy evening not to miss. Tickets.

Cowgate Comedy

If you could do with a laugh after a tough week, there is a great night of stand-up comedy at Bar 50 on Sunday evening, featuring some of the best and most exciting emerging comedians on the Scottish comedy circuit. Hosted by the hilarious Michael Welch and featuring an award-winning secret headliner! Pay at the door £6, students/ concessions £4. Cowgate Comedy, at Bar 50, Cowgate, 50 Blackfriars Street, Edinburgh, show starts 6.45pm and ends at 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Young

The first winner of Pop Idol in 2002, Will Young has since had four number one albums, two BRIT Awards, four UK number one singles and hits including Leave Right Now, Evergreen and Jealousy.