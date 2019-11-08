Three of the world's greatest Elvis Presley impersonators will top the bill at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Elvis tributes

Direct from the USA, Shawn Klush and Dean Z are joined by fellow US Elvis tribute act Cody Ray Slaughter. All three are previous grand champions of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, which takes place in Memphis Tennessee.

Slaughter took the crown in 2011 and has since taken the Elvis world by storm, particularly with his portrayal of the early years Elvis.

Dean Z, meanwhile, embodies the ’68 Comeback Special Elvis following his 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest win. He’s now known as the Mr Excitement of the Elvis world due to his incredibly energetic and fantastic live performances.

Topping off the show with the King’s spectacular Jumpsuit era is Shawn Klush, who first exploded onto the scene when six million viewers tuned in to see him crowned The World’s Greatest Elvis live on BBC One. Soon after, he was crowned the first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist champion and has toured the world continuously ever since, continuing to maintain his position at the very top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this current all American line-up, the Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour is expected to be the greatest Elvis tribute artist experience of all time. At The Playhouse, all three performers will be backed by a live band and orchestra with huge sound and lighting production values.

For Elvis fans this is one show you do not want to miss, for those too young to have experienced The King, it’s a show that will leave you fully up to speed on one of the greatest performers of all time.