Thriller Live reaches milestone show in Edinburgh

THE cast of Thriller Live moon-walked onto the stage of The Playhouse on Tuesday night for the 7,000th performance of the smash hit West End concert spectacular.

To mark the theatrical milestone, members of the cast of the international tour, including lead dancer Kieran Alleynee (pictured in the Billie Jean costume), who was the original Young Michael in the West End production, celebrated before the show.

Producers Paul Walden and Derek Nicol said, “Just as Michael Jackson himself did throughout his prolific career, Thriller Live continues to smash old records and set new ones.

“We are more than thrilled to reach this incredible milestone - very few shows have this longevity so we’d like to take a moment to say thanks to the fans that continue to celebrate Michael Jackson’s music.

“And also to salute the hundreds of singers, dancers, musicians and backstage staff who have toured the world over the past 12 years as part of the Thriller Live family.”

The show is a non-stop concert featuring all of the greatest hits from a career spanning Michael’s debut with the Jackson 5 in the Seventies through to Thriller, the world’s best-selling album with more than 105 million copies sold to date.

Unlike other West End musicals Thriller Live has no script or story.

It is instead an eye-popping celebration of the Jacksons’ music legacy, bringing to life on stage distinctive high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop’s greatest hits.

The production, which runs at The Playhouse until Saturday 18 May, changes each year with new numbers added, and features specially created video footage and effects and choreography by award-winning director, Gary Lloyd.

Commenting on the success of the show, Jackson brothers Jackie, Marlon and Tito said, “Thriller Live is such a cool celebration of Michael’s music and the music of the Jackson Five we made together.

“We loved the show when we saw it, and fans in the audience were ‘thrilled’ with the performances.”

Thriller Live is at The Playhouse, Greenside Place, until Saturday, 7.30pm, tickets priced at £13-£46.65. See www.atgtickets.com