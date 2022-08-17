Time to open doors on Midlothian's heritage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church is taking part in Midlothian Doors Open Day 2022.

On Saturday, September 10, Midlothian will once again be taking part, with 19 venues opening up to the public, free of charge.

Attractions include grand historic properties such as Arniston House and Mavisbank House, and local historic churches including St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dalkeith and Cockpen and Carrington Church.

Midlothian’s rural and industrial heritage is celebrated at the National Mining Museum Scotland, and at Cousland Smiddy and Heritage Hub, while Dalkeith Museum gives visitors a fascinating glimpse into the town’s past. You can also visit the living museum that is the Pen-y-coe Press and Papermaking Heritage Centre in Penicuik, to learn about the town’s papermaking past.

Mavisbank House will also feature in the event.

The restored Penicuik Town Hall will also highlight the work of the Penicuik Heritage Regeneration Project, with Penicuik Historical Society welcoming visitors to the building. There’s a chance too, to see inside one of the oldest masonic lodges in existence at Dalkeith, as well as the Lodge at Loanhead, which has been active since 1876.

Thistle Modelmakers in Mayfield will be displaying their model railway layouts from around the world, or you can call in on Midlothian Camera Club in Lasswade to see their photography exhibition. Dalkeith Community Fire Station will also be open, with equipment demonstrations and the chance for the kids to climb on board a real fire engine, while at Vogrie, you can visit the Wildlife Information Centre to learn about their wildlife surveys and how to take part.

“Midlothian Doors Open Day is a great opportunity for locals and visitors to learn more about our area’s proud heritage, its historic buildings and stunning landscape,” said Midlothian Council leader, Councillor Kelly Parry.

“With the help of local organisations, property owners and visitor attractions, we’ve been able to put together a varied programme with something for every age and interest.”