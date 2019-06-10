Top drag acts entertain at Edinburgh hotel’s Sunday brunch

Have your say

JUNE is the month of Pride and to celebrate the occasion the Radisson Collection Hotel on the Royal Mile will host an exclusive This is Me themed gourmet Sunday Brunch experience.

On 23 June, a line-up of acclaimed Scottish drag artists will entertain diners to mark the 50th anniversary of the stonewall riots.

The afternoon event will be hosted by Scottish drag performer and DJ Amy L’Amour and will feature four drag acts - That Queen Ivy, Jordy Deelight, Julianne Hoare and Amy.

In between performances the acts will mingle with guests who will enjoy an indulgent three course brunch, featuring a Chef’s Table brimming with seasonal produce such as Scottish shellfish, salads, continental charcuterie and cheeses.

The main menu will offer a range of award-winning dishes paying homage to Scottish gastronomy, followed by a decadent dessert trolley.

Teas and coffees are also included.

Radisson Collection Hotel Manager, Melanie Nocher, says, “We wanted to pay homage to Scotland’s largest annual gay Pride event and LGBT celebrations by hosting an exclusive celebratory drag brunch during Pride Edinburgh weekend.

“Two of our own staff will be performing as drag artists so we’re delighted to welcome them on stage and show everyone that This is Me.”

She adds, “Our monthly brunches are truly extravagant celebratory gourmet experiences. The regularly changing menu, coupled with live music and performances, makes for a unique atmosphere that is ideal for couples and friends alike.”

The three-course gourmet brunch costs £25 per person plus an extra £15 per person for the optional drinks package.

Booking is essential to avoid disappoint, just call 0131-220 6666 for reservations.

For more information just go to https://www.radissoncollection.com/en/royalmile-hotel-edinburgh