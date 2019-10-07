Travelodge set to open 11th Edinburgh hotel before Christmas

Budget hotel chain Travelodge have announced a new hotel in Edinburgh - and it's set to open for business before Christmas.

This new hotel, which will be located at Edinburgh Park, will be the 11th in Edinburgh and second Travelodge Plus hotel in the city

The hotel is located in the Edinburgh Park Business Park, home to the headquarters of Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds and NHS. The hotel is also close to the Edinburgh Park Railway station and the airport.

Travelodge Plus is the company’s ‘budget chic’ hotel format, featuring new look standard rooms, SuperRooms and a new look restaurant. It is designed around the needs of the budget traveller who wants that little bit more style and choice with little touches to make it easier to work and relax both inside and outside the room.

Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain announces it is opening six hotels in the lead up to Christmas. This equates to an average of one hotel opening every 12 days.

These six hotels represent an appropriate investment value of £45 million for third party investors and will create 135 new jobs. They will also boost the company’s portfolio to 595 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain. (This includes over 44,500 rooms which include over 1,800 SuperRooms)

Current Edinburgh locations include Waterloo Place, Princess Street, Learmouth and Rose Street, among others.

Other hotel locations set to open before Christmas include Chippenham, London Dagenham and Beckton, Rochester and Sittingbourne.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: "Despite the uncertainty facing the UK, the long-term prospects for low-cost hotels remain strong. In the lead up to Christmas, we are extending our hotel network and creating jobs. We are focused on ensuring that we can give consumers the right choice, in the right place, at the right price. Today’s Travelodge not only offers the same great value as always, but the extra premium choice of our new Travelodge Plus and SuperRoom concepts – ideal for those for who want just that little bit more.”