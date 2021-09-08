Truckfest is coming back to Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre
Truckfest is set to roll into Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, on September 18 and 19.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:41 am
The event, which is the second largest of its kind, will feature new trucks from leading manufacturers.
Entertainment will include the Monster Truck SwampThing and Broke FMX stunt show, fun fair rides, and music.
Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 30 years or more.”
You can pre-book online at https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-scotland/