VIDEO PREVIEW: Christmas at The Botanics festive light spectacular to return bigger and brighter

BIGGER and brighter - that's the festive gift promised by organisers who revealed new details today to transform Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh into a twinkling winter wonderland.

More than one million pea-lights, projections and lasers will light up the mile-long after-dark outdoor trail when Christmas At The Botanics returns, November 22 to December 29.

And today bosses urged people to book now before popular early evening and weekend time slots sell out.

BOOK TICKETS: Save money by buying in advance - adult £17, member £15 , family £52 , child (four to 16) £11. Carers/under-fours get free entry. Full details, on day pricing, timings and to book online visit www.rbge.org.uk.

E-LEAFLET: Check out this e-leaflet on your mobil or desktop for details, timings, video and booking links - CLICK HERE.

The festive extravaganza will see the Garden transformed with several new awe-inspiring and interactive attractions for guests to enjoy including Voyage, Icicle Garden, Laser Garden and Light-Hearted.

Voyage gives visitors the chance to enjoy moments of waterside reflection, as hundreds of floating origami boats bob on the garden’s pond, creating ever-changing lighting effects.

They will navigating an Icicle Garden forest of larger-than-life icicles and neon spiral trees.

A Laser Garden will have them weaving through dancing laser beams and theatrical fog.

Light Hearted, a playful interactive lighting sculpture, lights up when two people hold hands.

Christmas At The Botanics will again turn Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh into a twinkling winter wonderland

Tunnel of Light, which wowed visitors with its 70m long archway in 2018, is back along with the Fire Garden, which showcases an exciting mixture of fire and light to create a unique, sensory experience.

Santa will also make an appearance and the Festive Finale will again feature the sounds of classic Christmas tunes as colourful animations are projected on to Inverleith House

Christmas At The Botanics, now in its third consecutive year, promises another generous dusting of cheer and wonder for 30 nights as one of Edinburgh’s most popular seasonal events.

More than 75,000 visitors attended Christmas at the Botanics in 2018 with audiences from as far as Germany, Japan and Australia.

Neon Spiral Trees

Jonathan Marks, Chief Development Director at Raymond Gubbay, a division of Sony Music, which promotes the event, said: “Edinburgh has welcomed the event with open arms and fully embraced the magic surrounding a lightshow at this time of year.

"By introducing new installations again this year, we are ensuring that the event stays current and unique for people to come back time and time again and enjoy the beautiful landscape of the Botanics.”

It's also helping to fund vital environmental research at the venue.

Simon Milne MBE, Regius Keeper at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: “By coming to our event, visitors are helping us enormously to fund plant research and conservation. Profits from the trail go to help finance our important work around the world.

“For example, we work in more than 50 countries as part of the International Conifer Conservation Programme. During our festive trail, the only conifers we may be thinking about are Christmas trees but it is worth remembering that, of the world’s 615 conifer species, one third are listed as endangered. We are at the heart of efforts to save plants such as these.”

Christmas at the Botanics is one of seven illuminated trails brought to you by leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music, in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh and creative producer Culture Creative.

Tunnel of Light, which wowed visitors with its 70m long archway in 2018, is back

LINKS

RBGE Web: www.rbge.org.uk/christmas

Twitter: @TheBotanics

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebotanics

Voyage will feature hundreds of light changing floating origami boats

Icicle Garden forest of larger-than-life icicles