Vogrie Outdoor Early Learning and Childcare Open Day

If your child loves the outdoors then why not head along to Vogrie Outdoor Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) Open Day on Saturday, May 21?

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 29th April 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 10:02 am

Drop in to the ELC in the walled garden at Vogrie Country Park between 10am and 12.30pm to meet the team and learn more about the events on offer at the park, situated just outside Gorebridge.

Enjoy a tour and dip into exciting experiences such as campfire cooking, loose parts play, planting, mud kitchen and more.

Vogrie ELC is open 49 weeks per year. It is free for all eligible 3 and 4 year olds and you can use your 1140 funded hours over three full days.

The open day at Vogrie Park takes place on May 14.

    Follow Vogrie ELC on Facebook by searching for Vogrie Outdoor ELC. On Twitter you can find them at @MidEYLCOL

    For more information email [email protected] or call 01875 821 986.

