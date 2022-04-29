Vogrie Outdoor Early Learning and Childcare Open Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drop in to the ELC in the walled garden at Vogrie Country Park between 10am and 12.30pm to meet the team and learn more about the events on offer at the park, situated just outside Gorebridge.

Enjoy a tour and dip into exciting experiences such as campfire cooking, loose parts play, planting, mud kitchen and more.

Vogrie ELC is open 49 weeks per year. It is free for all eligible 3 and 4 year olds and you can use your 1140 funded hours over three full days.

The open day at Vogrie Park takes place on May 14.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follow Vogrie ELC on Facebook by searching for Vogrie Outdoor ELC. On Twitter you can find them at @MidEYLCOL