Voice of Rock Glenn Hughes cancels Edinburgh gig

FORMER Deep Purple bassist and singer Glenn Hughes has been forced to postpone his upcoming Performs Classic Deep Purple Live Tour due to illness.

The tour, which was due to bring the man known as 'The Voice of Rock' to the Queen's Hall on Wednesday 15 May, was pulled when it was revealed he needed to be 'treated for an illness that while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem'.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June.

The Queen's Hall gig has now been been cancelled and will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders should seek a refund from point of sale.