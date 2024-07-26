Volunteers needed for kids try fishing initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loganlea Fishery bosses are hosting an introduction to fly fishing and casting event for youngsters on Friday, August 2, and are looking for help from experienced anglers.

A spokesman said: "We would kindly ask anglers to offer a hand and volunteer their experience. We would cover fuel costs for the day and provide lunch and refreshments as well as some free fishing."

The course is for children aged five to 16-years-old and the session will include casting and the opportunity to net fish with one of the helping anglers.

Lunch is included and the youngster must be accompanied by an adult. To attend, message the fishery to book and the cost is £10. Loganlea is above Flotterstone.

Loganlea in summer

Meanwhile, Linlithgow Loch say they have been quiet but successful lines have been midge tip and and sinking with top flies being blob (mostly orange), buzzer, Humungus, Kate McLaren and boobies.

The club continue to stock regularly and boats are available on most days for a full day. Call 01506 671753 or book online.

Nearby, Bowden Springs boss Jim Gargago said that Matt Taylor was one of the more successful anglers on the water with eight, the best a 6lb brown trout, on egg.

Anglers have been testing their skill on the new brown trout pond at Drumtassie near Blackridge this week. The pond is at the coarse fishery and not at the trout fishery. Good catches reported at the coarse fishery.

Still in West Lothian and Allandale Tarn near West Calder has been fishing more consistently in recent days with top-of-the-water the favourmed method with small F flies and goam daddy tempting a fair share. Targeting rising fish has been the best method,

Malleny Angling, who administer Harlaw reservoir in The Pentlands, report that Robert Farquhar had seven in one session and five in another and Bruce Thomas four.

Head bailiff, Steven Oliver, indictated that the air pressure could be a reason along with low oxygen levels in the top few feet of water which has pushed the fish down deeper where it is more comfortable.

Across the hills at Glencorse, owner Bill Taylor confirmed that the water is fishing well and, in East Lothian, Derek Plenderleith, manager of Newlands Tweeddale Fishery near Gifford, said it will be normal hours - 9am to 9pm - from Saturday, July 27. The fishery is closed every Monday.