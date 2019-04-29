We’re Going on a Bear Hunt comes to Edinburgh

THERE’S a chance to see the smash-hit production of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt direct from the West End at the Festival Theatre, next month.

Join the intrepid family of adventurers and their musical dog on a quest to find a bear on 25 and 26 May.

Adapted for the stage from the modern classic written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, go on an adventure with them as they wade through the gigantic swishy swashy grass, the splishy splashy river and the thick oozy, squelchy mud.

Expect catchy songs, interactive scenes, plenty of adventure and a few surprises along the way.

Based on the much-loved book picture by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, this mischievous play is perfect for families with children 3+.

Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 25 & 26 May, 11am & 2pm, £14, 0131-529 6000