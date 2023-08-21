West Lothian’s Five Sisters Zoo will shimmer and sparkle once more when its illuminations bring some Christmas magic to this year’s festive season.

The attraction, at Gavieside, West Calder, will light up from November 17 right through to December 23, offering a spectacular yuletide experience for all the family to enjoy. Thousands of lights and Christmas decorations will glitter around the grounds. There will also be a light show projection, a tunnel of light, a festive market with crafts and gifts, food and drink stalls selling a range of goodies including crepes and doughnuts, plus marshmallow toasting.

Youngsters will also get the chance to enjoy a spin on the children’s rides, while grown-ups will appreciate the heated bar area serving mulled wine and cider and more. And, of course, there’s the chance to see all the animals in the zoo’s collection.

Speaking about the return of the annual festive celebrations, Five Sisters Zoo co-owner Brian Curran said: “This is always a magical time for us at the zoo and we’re thrilled to be staging our fantastic illuminations once again. Children just love Christmas and animals so it’s always such a winning combination and we’re anticipating another busy festive season.”