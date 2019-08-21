What you’ll hear and the best vantage points for watching Edinburgh’s Fireworks spectacular

THE night skies will burst with colour on Monday 26 August as the annual Edinburgh International Festival Fireworks Concert and Display bring the curtain down on the world’s biggest celebration of the arts for another year.

Once again sponsored by Virgin Money, the Fireworks Concert will find the Scottish Chamber Orchestra providing the soundtrack for the magnificent pyrotechnics display specially choreographed by international fireworks artists, Pyrovision.

Fireworks

Under the baton of Marta Gardolińska, the SCO with Edinburgh-born guest Mezzo soprano Catriona Morison will open the evening with selections from Bizet’s Carmen and Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro.

The second-half of the programme, which will be accompanied by the fireworks, comprises of Glinka’s Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila, Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Berlioz’ Ball, March to the Scaffold & Witches’ Sabbath from Symphonie fantastique.

More than 400,000 fireworks are launched from the Castle during the display, making it one of the biggest fireworks concerts in the world.

The concert starts at 9pm and last approximatley one hour 10 minutes.

Ticket holders are advised to arrive in plenty of time as latecomers may not be admitted.

Please also note, bags may be subject to security searches and you should not bring bags larger than 30cm x 30cm x 15cm to our venues.

The Fireworks can also be enjoyed free from vantage spots across the city.

Some of the best are: Inverleith Park in the north of the city, beside the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Calton Hill which can be accessed from Regent Road or Greenside Row, Bruntsfield Links on the south side, in particular from the higher ground in front of Warrender Park Terrace and, for the more adventurous, from Arthur’s Seat or Salisbury Crags.

Festival Fireworks Concert, Princes Street Gardens, 26 August, 9pm-10.15pm, tickets still available for general admission from King’s Stables Road, St Cuthbert’s and Floral Clock entrances at £15.50 each from www.eif.co.uk/whats-on/2019/virginmoneyfireworks