Which of Lewis Capaldi's tips for finding love on Tinder would you follow?
HAVING announced last month that he had joined Tinder, West Lothian chart-topper Lewis Capaldi has released a video sharing his top tips for finding sweet love on the popular dating app.
Having spent the last month enjoying unprecedented attention from people all over the world, Capaldo has become a self-proclaimed Tinder guru.
His experiences on his quest to find love have left him with a list of do’s and don’ts for Tinder success.
Career-wise, 2019 has propelled Capaldi to superstar status. With his debut album spending six weeks at No 1, it was certified platinum in just 10 weeks and is currently the second highest selling album of the year.
Becoming the biggest streamed Week 1 debut of all time, the album also spawned the country’s biggest smash hit single of the year in Someone You Loved.
His Edinburgh concert at the Usher Hall on 5 December has also sold out.
Last month Capaldi partnered with Tinder to offer one lucky person the chance to join him at his concert in New York.
Having announced his quest for love he found success and matched with a lucky lady, Jimmy, a student from Exeter.
After matching, Capaldi flew Jimmy and a friend out to his New York show.
Now you can follow Capaldi's romantic advice here.