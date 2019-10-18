Which of these 12 Edinburgh Horror Festival events would send a shiver down your spine?

Edinburgh Horror Festival

From seances to haunted trails, spoken word to magic, some of the UK’s spookiest performers will descend on the city for the 11 day event, which runs from 24 October to 3 November.

Some events have already sold out, but here are 12 highlights not to miss at this year’s scare fest where things will certainly go bump in the night.

Make you book now before tickets are all spirited away.

AT LAURISTON CASTLE AND GROUNDS...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE TERROR TRAIL, 25-26 October, 10am-1pm, £6

A NEW interactive morning adventure for families through the grounds of Lauriston Castle. Follow the trail to find gruesome hidden horrors then head into the Castle to find magical wizards and ghoulish story tellers.

THE HAUNTED HUNT 3: THE WITCH’S CAULDRON, 26 October, 4pm-5pm/5.30pm-6.30pm, £7

IN this interactive puzzle adventure aimed at children aged eight and over, explore the grounds and rooms of Lauriston Castle, meet bizarre and strange characters, solve puzzles, find clues and escape the Evil Witch who has her cauldron ready...

AT THE EDINBURGH DUNGEON...

DUNGEON TOUR, 2 November, £17.95

THE EHF have teamed up with The Edinburgh Dungeon for an exclusive horror and ghoulish walking tour, with guides Ash Pryce and Alex Staniforth, of the Old Town, including entry to the Dungeon.

AT THE BANSHEE LABYRINTH...

THE COLLECTION OF PROFESSOR NOVAK, 25 October, 6.30pm-7.30pm, Free/Pay what you can

VICTORIAN Psychic Investigator Professor Novak presents some of his cases.

Expect tales of murder, insanity and the supernatural, including The Bloody Photographer, The Body Parts Club, and Lucky Dog.

S.F.X WITH LOUISE, 31 October-2 November, 6.30pm-7.30pm, £5

WANT to look your terrible best for Hallowe’en? Cuts and bruises, zombie or ghoul, become anything you want to be at this make-up workshop.

You’ll have the chance to learn the skills needed to make any creepy Halloween look.

THE CROW’S MOUTH: A STORYTELLING SHOW, 31 October-3 November, 6.45pm-8pm, Pay what you can

LINDA PERTTULA and Inés Alvarez regale gruesome true stories set on the ‘cobbled’ streets of Edinburgh and a Gothic Spanish galleon sailing the high seas.

CARNIVALE MACABRE, 31 October-3 November

JOIN the freaks of the mesmerising and horrifying Carnivale Macabre.

Embark on a journey through your darkest fears and desires and challenge your notion of the odd and bizarre.

Through cabaret, dance, singing and drama, watch the metamorphosis of the freaks as they change before your very eyes.

FRIGHT CLUB, 26 October, 9pm (2hrs), 31 October, 9.30pm (90 mins), £2, 18+

SCOTLAND’S only alternative drag competition.

Join Rayna Destruction and her horsewomen of the apocalypse as they oversee the bloody battle for the first ever Fright Club champion...

ROCKY HORROR NIGHT, 2 November, 11.30pm-2.30am, free

DO The Time Warp again as you watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Before the movie kicks off, enjoy a comedy panel quiz show featuring comedy and horror guests to battle it out to become the undisputed Queen of Transylvania!

EDINBURGH HORROR SHOW, 29 October, 7.30pm, £5 to reserve a seat/Pay what you can, 18+

THE variety night the started the Edinburgh Horror Festival returns for one night only.

From magic to comedy, theatre, spoken word and music, a host of acts will ensure a fun night for all.

STUNT MAGICIAN: DANGER DAVE REUBENS, Banshee Labyrinth, 25-27 October, 7.45pm, 31 October, 10.15pm, £6 to reserve a seat /Pay what you can, 18+

THE Stunt Magician returns with grisly tales of danger, crazy comedy and jaw-dropping magic to get you on the edge of your seat and howling with laughter.

SANCTUARY OF SIN: HORROR EDITION, 31 October-3 November, £5 reserve a seat/Pay what you can, 18+

A DEBAUCHED, depraved and downright naughty cabaret with a darker twist.

A nightly changing cabaret will tingle your senses, arouse your emotions, and send shivers down your.... spine.