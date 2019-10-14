Which of these family shows at Edinburgh's Usher Hall will you go to?
AS the evenings close in and the temperature drops, what better place to take the family than one of the Capital’s favourite venues.
The Usher Hall has a host of family events planned for the run up to Christmas.
On 27 October, Children’s Classic Concerts: Weird Science finds mad professor Owen Gunnell on a hair-raising mission to prove he’s got great chemistry with his audience.
A musical tour through the world of science with live experiments on stage and the RSNO and RSNO Junior Chorus - expect to hear the music of Jurassic Park and Holst’s The Planets (£7.50-£16.50).
Love Music’s Adult and Junior choirs’ joyous community singing returns with some very special guests on 4 November, 2018 BBC Radio 2 folk singer of the year Karine Polwart and rising classical mezzo soprano Beth Taylor.
The concert will feature grunge, pop and folk, and a reinvention of Bach (£6-£8).
As December rolls in Owen Gunnell is back... working in Santa’s Workshop, Sunday 8 December, 3pm (£7-£16.50).
He’s having a (snow)ball getting ready for the big day, but things are going wrong... Santa’s got stuck up the chimney (in the latest health and safety check).
Ballerinas and wooden toys are coming to life and there’s a mountain of present-wrapping to get through.
Featuring hits from festive films, family singalongs and plenty of holiday spirit. Can the elves of the RSNO, dancers of Manor School of Ballet and audience use the gift of music to get Christmas back on track?
Finally, we’re walking in the air when The Snowman and the RSNO team up with presenter Jamie MacDougall and the RSNO Chorus for a Christmas party for the whole family at 3pm on Sunday 22 December (£19-£49). Expect seasonal favourites, carols old and new - and of course, a chance for everyone to sing along.
Tickets: www.usherhall.co.uk