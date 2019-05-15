Whisky Stramash returns to Edinburgh with more than 200 drams to sample

IF you enjoy a wee dram there’s only one place to be this weekend and that’s the Capital’s eight Whisky Stramash, which takes place at Surgeons Hall on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May.

Aimed challenging stuffy perceptions of Scotch and other worldly whiskies, the Stramash is described as ‘madcap, fun and far from stuffy’.

It is thought that early Monks discovered distilling and produced a spirit known as uisge beatha - the water of life; in fact the first ever distilling record in Scotland was noted in a tax document in 1494 from a Friar John Cor who made ‘eight balls of malt to produce aqua vitae’ - around 1500 bottles.

Today there are thousands of whiskies, more than 200 of which from around the world will be available to sample at the event where a number of ‘participatory experiences’ will also take place.

At this year’s event Tiger, aka Chris White from the Edinburgh Blog will be hosting Top Gear-style reviews and tastings , while elsewhere attendees can discover the effect that ice has on your drink.

The weekend will also see the return of Glenfiddich’s Experimental Series, back with Fire & Cane and a couple of very special appearances from both Monkey Shoulder and Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice.

For those looking to purchase some of the amber nectar to take with them, this year’s shop is being run by the Whiski Rooms who will have a range of favourite whiskies and cigars for sale.

And don’t worry if your knowledge of Scotland’s national drink is limited, unbranded Whisky Stramash ambassadors will be on hand over both days to answer questions and take you on a tour of whisky regardless of whether you have been drinking whisky for 25 minutes or 25 years.

Of course, with all the sampling going on food too will be available, as will soft drinks,beers and cocktails.

The Whisky Stramash, Surgeons’ Hall, Nicolson Street, 27-28 of May, Saturday, 5pm-9pm, Sunday, noon-4pm (you are advised to turn up 15 min before your session), £31.44-£49.04 per session, www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-whisky-stramash-2019-tickets-52994018536 Strictly 18+