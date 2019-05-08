World exclusive Lego display with life-sized sculptures is heading to Edinburgh Zoo

A killer whale, a hammerhead shark, a giant squid and an octopus will among over 30 life-sized sculptures made of Lego bricks at Edinburgh Zoo.

It is the first-ever showing of BRICKLIVE Ocean, which will run from 6 July to 8 September at the Capital attraction.

Edinburgh Zoo

More than one million bricks will be used to create the models, which will form an interactive trail around the Zoo.

Lyndy Donaldson, the Zoo’s events and experiences manager, said, “We are tremendously excited to be bringing BRICKLIVE Ocean to Edinburgh Zoo, especially as it is the first time it be on display anywhere in the world.

READ MORE: A huge Lego show is coming to Edinburgh - this is how you can get tickets

“The sculptures are incredibly life-like, with the killer whale four metres long and built using almost two hundred thousand bricks. Other highlights will include a three-metre long manatee, parrot fish, sharks and penguins.

“It will be really fun for all of our visitors and great for families, with lots of interactive experiences, a Lego brick pit and the chance to make Lego models.

“The trail will also help us tell the story of the threats faced by our magnificent marine life. One of our models will be a vaquita porpoise, which is critically-endangered and one of the world’s rarest animals, with less than 20 now remaining in the wild.

READ MORE: Scotland’s first ever Lego exhibition with 8ft dragon is coming to Livingston

“With our giant pandas soon to move to their new habitat, our koala joey and rockhopper penguin chicks being born and our second rhino Sanjay having recently arrived, this summer will be a fantastic time to visit the Zoo to see the wonderful species in our care and our spectacular BRICKLIVE Ocean display.”

BRICKLIVE Ocean will be included with general admission to the Zoo over the summer.