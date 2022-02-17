There’s a chance to get hands-on, practical experience of how to keep farm animals happy and how to care for them properly at popular family attraction Love Gorgie Farm

Theme parks have their place, but our next outing was somewhere much closer to home – with free and unlimited access to ducks among its many attractions.

Name: LOVE Gorgie Farm

Description: A free entry urban farm, cafe, and events space supporting youth and adults with support needs, while educating the public about farming and food production.In addition to ducks, visitors can currently see alpacas, micropigs, sheep, goats, turkeys and chickens, while a separate pet lodge houses ferrets, guinea pigs and budgies.

Truffles and his alpaca friends can be book for treks around the farm

Location: 51 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2LA

Suitable for: While suitable for all ages, the farm is most popular with families with children aged two to 10.

Entry costs: Entry is free but LOVE Learning Scotland, the charity that runs the farm, relies on donations from visitors. Animal experiences are available at a price, including Alpaca Treks for £15 per person (maximum two at time, Fridays and Sundays). Cuddle Corner sessions cost £5 per person (minimum payment of £25, Monday to Thursday and Saturday).Room hire, parties and pet boarding provide other funding sources.

Opening hours: Sunday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4pm

What they say: “Tucked in between Edinburgh’s busy railway line and one of the city’s main roads, LOVE Gorgie Farm is a little piece of countryside right in the heart of Edinburgh’s west areas of Gorgie and Dalry and home to many much-loved animals.“At LOVE Gorgie Farm, we showcase farming methods from Scotland and beyond. We give you the chance to get hands-on, practical knowledge of how to keep farm animals happy and how to care for them properly.”

What visitors say:

“Lovely small farm in the centre of Edinburgh. Really good if you have a spare hour and want to go last minute (as you don't have to book at all).”“The great thing about a visit here is that you never know what animals you will see and every visit can be totally different.”"A much loved family attraction.Happy animals and most are happy to approach visitors and some will be petted.”“Just lovely. Not big worth visiting if you’re passing. Perfect for under-fives but my nine year old liked it too.”

Look out for: The farm’s famous red tractor is a must for pre-school visitors. And no visit is complete until you have spotted the snake and the bearded dragon.

Parking: On-site parking is reserved for blue badge holders, but spaces can generally be found in neighbouring streets.

Facilities:

The Cow and Clink cafe, run as a separate enterprise, serves hot and cold snacks, drinks and cakes, and is adjacent to an outdoor play park. For the time being, it is offering takeaway service only.

