With a variety of brightly coloured climbing walls, suitable for children and adults, Clip ‘n Climb at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, challenges the senses and stamina

As life gradually returns to normal, there’s a chance to release some of that pent-up energy by putting your real climbing skills to the test. You might get hooked in more ways than one.

Name: Clip ‘n Climb at Edinburgh International Climbing Arena

Description: Based within Europe’s biggest indoor climbing centre, Clip ‘n Climb is a fast-moving climbing activity that presents participants with a selection of themed challenges on brightly coloured walls, known as “elements”. Unlike traditional climbing, no previous experience or training is required, apart from the statutory 10-minute briefing at the start of each session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young thrill-seekers will relish the Clip ‘n Climb challenge

Location: Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, South Platt Hill, Newbridge, EH28 8AA.You’ll find it on the west side of the city, just beyond the Newbridge junction of the M8 and M9, five miles beyond Edinburgh Airport. Situated on the B7030 which joins the A71 (Edinburgh to Livingston) with the A89 – the entrance driveway is marked with a big orange pillar.While it’s not served by public transport, it can be accessed by bike along the Union Canal.

Suitable for: Anyone aged four to 84 (and over) is welcome to have a go. At least one participant aged 18 or over is required in groups with children aged 12 and under, to help with harnessing and clipping in.

Entry costs: A one-hour session costs £45 for groups of up to four people, or £22.50 for two people.

Opening hours: Fridays 2pm to 6pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 4.45pm.

What they say: “Thrilling fun for everyone. Clip ‘n Climb will challenge your senses as well as your stamina with different shapes, vibrant colours and a variety of textures. No two challenges are alike. Each of the climbing elements offer unique and extraordinary experiences. It’s impossible to be bored and for those looking for continuous improvement, each challenge offers different levels of difficulty to push you even harder.”

What visitors say: "Absolutely brilliant. The kids had a ball and my husband and I loved it even more I think! It was fun and challenging The staff were absolutely fantastic, friendly and encouraging.”“This is a must do if you are looking for something to do with the kids.”

Look out for: As the arena is situated in an old quarry, it’s sensible to dress appropriately.The vertical drop slide is currently out of operation.

Parking: EICA Ratho has a large, free car park with facilities for bikes and disabled parking.

Facilities: A café selling hot and cold snacks is open throughout the day. For more experienced climbers, EICA Ratho, offers world-class climbing walls and a bouldering room. There’s also a gym and a soft play area, all charged separately.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.