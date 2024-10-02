Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UB40, Lottery Winners and Jedward amongst the names announced for brand new music festival 🎪

A new festival commencing in 2025 looks to bring nostalgia to many ages in July.

Together Again’s inaugural event sees UB40 and Jedward performing alongside Lottery Winners, Jake Bugg and more.

Here’s the current lineup for the brand new festival, and if it’s set to clash with anything else on the 2025 festival calendar.

There is something distinctly nostalgic when it comes to Together Again, a brand new music festival set to have its inaugural event from July 25 to 27 2025 at Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire.

While there are plenty of names from the current crop of musical talent the UK has to offer, including Lottery Winners and Courting, cast your eye across the festival’s very first line-up and there is something for those on the older side of the age spectrum - myself included.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you either - that is Jedward and So Solid Crew on the same festival bill, as is the surprise to see Toploader once again performing, so expect Dancing In The Moonlight to once again permeate your ears closer to the event.

So who has been announced so far for the inaugural Together Again festival and will it clash with any other festivals taking place in 2025?

Who has been confirmed so far for Together Again 2025?

UB40 are just one of a number of bands announced for a brand new music festival taking place in 2025 - Together Again. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The first wave of acts announced by Together Again are as follows:

UB40

Cat Burns

Jake Bugg

The Vamps' Bradley Simpson

Gabrielle

Lottery Winners

Nathan Dawe

Professor Green

Scouting For Girls

Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge

Jedward

Kara Marni

Toploader

D.O.D.

Richy Ahmed

Badger

Alisha

Born On The Road

Hazard

Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago

Turno

Vibe Chemistry

Yousef

So Solid Crew

Sonique

Dan Harding

DJ Luck and MC Neat

East 17

Sweet Female Attitude

Courting

Afflecks Palace

Swim Deep

When do tickets go on sale for Together Again 2025?

Though there has been no date as of yet when general ticket sales are set to commence, those who sign up through the Together Again website can access Early Bird tickets from October 7 2025.

Will Together Again clash with any other UK festivals in 2025?

Thankfully, none of the big ones such as Wireless, TRSNMT, Glastonbury, Wireless and Leeds and Reading 2025.

According to Skiddle, the only two festivals that may cause a problem for those wishing to attend Together Again are the Junction 2 Festival at Boston Manor Park in London and the Summer Sound Music Festival in Teesside. Both of those festivals are set to take place the same days as Together Again 2025.

Are you interested in attending Together Again 2025 or do you think it’s another music festival in an already congested year of gigs and events? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.