TOWIE is set to make its homecoming this summer 👀

ITV is moving some of its biggest reality shows.

TOWIE and Real Housewives are leaving ITVBe.

But where can you watch the programmes?

ITV has announced that it is switching the TV channels for some of its biggest reality shows. TOWIE and the Real Housewives franchises are among those set for a move.

The programmes can currently be found on ITVBe - but they are going to join Love Island and Big Brother this summer. It is the first time in over a decade that The Only Way is Essex has changed channels.

ITV is shaking up its schedule in the very near future. Here’s all you need to know:

TOWIE and Real Housewives to move channel

The Only Way Is Essex is set to air on ITV2 from later this year, with ITV axing their reality channel ITVBe | ITV

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) and Real Housewives franchise are set to wave goodbye to ITVBe this summer. The reality shows will be jumping over to ITV2, it has been announced.

It marks a homecoming for TOWIE, which started out on the channel back in 2010. However after four years it moved over to ITVBe in 2014 and remained on it for more than a decade.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire and other instalments of the franchise will also be moving over to ITV2.

When will TOWIE and Real Housewives change channels?

ITV has announced that its ‘supercharged’ ITV2 schedule will kick-in from June 2025. TOWIE and Real Housewives will make the move in the early summer - although an exact date in that month has yet to be announced.

ITVBe set to be ‘retired’

Following TOWIE and Real Housewives move, ITVBe is set to undergo some major changes. The brand will be ‘retired’ and the channel will be renamed ITV Quiz - featuring quiz and game shows.

