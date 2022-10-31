TRNSMT 2023: Line up and headliners announced including Pulp, Sam Fender & The 1975
Scotland’s biggest festival returns with a mouth-watering line-up
TRNSMT Festival 2023 has announced a mouth-watering line-up including Sam Fender and The 1975. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2023.
The TRNSMT festival will take place at Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 2023. In a country already renowned for having the best audiences in the world, TRNSMT shows artists from around the world that there’s nothing better than a Scottish crowd.
TRNSMT staged its first festival in 2017 after Scotland’s T in the Park festival permanently shut its doors. That year, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead topped the bill and the festival became an instant hit for Scots.
Sam Fender will headline on the Saturday in what will be his fourth year at TRNSMT festival. He said: "We’ve always loved playing Trnsmt and can’t believe we’re finally going to be headlining it next year. It’s gonna be huge, see you there.”
Legendary 90s outfit Pulp will play the role as opening headliners, appearing on Friday night. Whereas, the 1975, who have recently released their fifth studio album, will close the festival with support from Royal Blood and Becky Hill.
Who is headlining TRSMNT festival?
- Friday July 7: Pulp
- Saturday July 8: Sam Fender
- Sunday July 9: The 1975
Full TRSNMT 2023 line up announced so far
Friday, July 7 2023
- Pulp
- George Ezra
- Niall Horan
- Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Saturday, July 8 2023
- Sam Fender
- Kasabian
- Aitch
- Inhaler
- Maisie Peters
- Brooke Combe
Sunday, July 9 2023
- The 1975
- Royal Blood
- Becky Hill
- The Kooks
- Ashnikko
- Jamie Webster
How to get tickets for TRNSMT 2023?
Tickets go on general sale on the TRNSMT website later on in the year (date yet to be announced).
Three customers can take advantage of a presale on the TRNSMT website