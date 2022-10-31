TRNSMT Festival 2023 has announced a mouth-watering line-up including Sam Fender and The 1975. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2023.

The TRNSMT festival will take place at Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 2023. In a country already renowned for having the best audiences in the world, TRNSMT shows artists from around the world that there’s nothing better than a Scottish crowd.

TRNSMT staged its first festival in 2017 after Scotland’s T in the Park festival permanently shut its doors. That year, Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead topped the bill and the festival became an instant hit for Scots.

Sam Fender will headline on the Saturday in what will be his fourth year at TRNSMT festival. He said: "We’ve always loved playing Trnsmt and can’t believe we’re finally going to be headlining it next year. It’s gonna be huge, see you there.”

Legendary 90s outfit Pulp will play the role as opening headliners, appearing on Friday night. Whereas, the 1975, who have recently released their fifth studio album, will close the festival with support from Royal Blood and Becky Hill.

Who is headlining TRSMNT festival?

Friday July 7: Pulp

Saturday July 8: Sam Fender

Sunday July 9: The 1975

Full TRSNMT 2023 line up announced so far

Friday, July 7 2023

Pulp

George Ezra

Niall Horan

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

Saturday, July 8 2023

Sam Fender

Kasabian

Aitch

Inhaler

Maisie Peters

Brooke Combe

Sunday, July 9 2023

The 1975

Royal Blood

Becky Hill

The Kooks

Ashnikko

Jamie Webster

How to get tickets for TRNSMT 2023?

Tickets go on general sale on the TRNSMT website later on in the year (date yet to be announced).