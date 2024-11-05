This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hot off the release of their seventh studio album, Twin Atlantic head back on the road this month 🎸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand Atlantic’s latest tour of the United Kingdom kicks off this week (November 8 2024).

The Scottish alternative rock act hit the road after the release of their seventh studio album, Meltdown.

But have you left it too late to get a ticket to see the band perform before the end of the year?

Scottish alternative rockers Twin Atlantic lace up their shoes and pack their gig bags ahead of the start of their UK tour later this week (November 8 2024.)

The group hit the road coming off the release of their latest album, Meltdown, which came out in August 2024 through the band’s own record label Staple Diet. The album reached number 16 on the UK Indie album charts upon release, while the band showed off some of their new material with a brief UK tour at the start of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with the album having seen the light of day, the group head back on the road in support of Meltdown, with seven shows taking the group through to the end of November when they look to be taking a well-earned rest - no further dates have been announced so far.

So with payday having come around and a little bit of money still available to spend before the inevitable Christmas shopping rush, have fans of the band left it too late to get a ticket to their current tour - and where are they playing again?

Where are Twin Atlantic performing in the United Kingdom, once again?

Sam McTrusty of Twin Atlantic; the Scottish act are heading back on the road throughout November in support of their latest album, Meltdown. | AFP via Getty Images

Twin Atlantic’s UK tour, kicking off this week, is set to take place at the following venues on the following dates.

Are there still tickets to see Twin Atlantic on their 2024 tour?

There are still tickets to see Twin Atlantic on their UK tour, but be quick - in some cases ticketing outlets will stop selling online 24 hours before the event. But for a last minute ticket to see the band on their 2024 UK tour, you can grab them from either Ticketmaster UK or Ticketweb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Twin Atlantic been playing live recently?

We don’t have to go too far back to get an idea what Twin Atlantic could be performing on their latest UK tour. Setlist.FM have published the band’s set from their July 27 2024 performance at the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, which went as follows.

No Sleep

Hold On

Free

Sorry

Yes, I Was Drunk

The Chaser

Make a Beast of Myself

Crash Land

Meltdown

Heart and Soul

Are you heading to see Twin Atlantic on their latest UK tour or are you now thinking about picking up tickets to see them play? Let us know your experiences if you’ve attended one of their shows before by leaving a comment below.