We’ve been speculating an awful lot over the past few weeks as to who could be performing at various festivals across the country, be it Download, Leeds and Reading or Glastonbury.

But on this occasion, let’s not look forwards but instead look back and revisit some of the more memorable secret sets that have taken place at UK festivals in the past. Were you one of those who were at Glastonbury to see The Churn Ups only to be (slightly) disappointed, or were you at the main stage at Download Festival when a certain multi-legged metal act make a surprise appearance?

We’ve rounded up our nine favourite secret sets we still talk about at the office today - were you at any of the ones we’ve featured and if so, what were you memories of the sets?

1 . Foo Fighters - Glastonbury 2023 Foo Fighters, having had to cancel their headline set due to Dave Grohl's leg injury earlier that year, made an unexpected return to the stage under the alias "The Churn Ups." This secret performance at Glastonbury became one of the festival's most iconic moments. | Getty Images

2 . Metallica - Download 2003 Metallica caused a huge stir at Download Festival in 2003 when they made a surprise appearance" This was a secret set arranged after their headline slot became controversial, as many fans were upset by the band's inclusion. Despite the backlash, Metallica took to the stage and blew away the audience with a raw, electrifying performance. | Getty Images

3 . The Prodigy - Glastonbury 2010 Following their larger main stage performance, The Prodigy continued their chaotic reign at Glastonbury 2010 with a surprise secret set at a smaller tent. Few had anticipated another live performance after their mainstage show, but when they appeared at the Arcadia stage late at night, fans were treated to a relentless, crowd-surfing, bass-heavy experience that only The Prodigy can deliver. | Getty Images