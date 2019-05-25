Undercover Lewis Capaldi serves sausage rolls to unsuspecting fans at Greggs

Singing sensation Lewis Capaldi donned a full Greggs uniform (including hairnet) to serve unwitting customers sausage rolls.

The Bathgate pop star, whose debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ which launched last week headed straight to number one, surprised fans by going undercover at a Middlesbrough branch of the popular bakery.

Lewis, 22, who was dressed as a Greggs employee in full uniform including a hairnet and name badge, carried out some ‘work experience’ at a rather unexpected choice of shops on Stokesley Road in Middlesbrough, located just minutes away from his first big gig at Stewart’s Park.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi fans react to first listen of debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Fans quickly flocked to the shop as soon as they heard Lewis was behind the counter serving up festival goers with breakfast, sandwiches, freshly ground coffee and his personal favourite - vegan sausage rolls.

Capaldi chatted with customers, had photos and belted out an impromptu acoustic performance in front of the shop.

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi reveals his bank balance after $10 million net worth claim

Following the activity, the Scottish ‘Someone You Loved’ singer, who is famously known for his comedic social videos, posted his behind-the-scenes experience on his Instagram channel, @lewiscapaldi.

Lewis, who is also performing on Sunday at This is Tomorrow at Exhibition Park in Newcastle, recently spent seven weeks at number one breaking Spotify records becoming one of the top ten songs globally.

READ MORE: Watch: Lewis Capaldi stuns St Patrick’s Day revellers in Scotland

His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ which launched last week also headed straight to number one becoming the fastest selling week 1 album of 2019, selling over 89,000 copies and outselling the entire week’s top 10 albums combined whilst knocking global superstar Ariana Grande from the top spot.