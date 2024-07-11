Watch as I take my first trip to Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh and change my opinion on whisky
Johnnie Walker Princes Street is an eight-floor visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, which opened in September 2021. By March this year it had welcomed more than 830,000 visitors from 131 countries, and after completing my first visit it was easy to see why it’s so popular.
As a non-whisky fan myself I wasn’t sure if this attraction would be for me, but I was so wrong. I learned so much about whisky, how it is made and how it can be added to other flavours to create incredibly tasty drinks. As well as the history of Johnnie Walker, from it’s humble beginnings in 1820 in Kilmarnock, to becoming a worldwide famous brand and one of Scotland’s biggest exports.
I left with my eyes now wide open about whisky, and I am now looking to exploring more whisky-fused tastes and to fully appreciate Scotland’s national drink.
Watch the video above to see how I got on during my first visit to Johnnie Walker Princes Street.
