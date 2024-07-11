This video More videos

Despite living in Edinburgh all my life and being a proud Scot, I made my first trip this week to one of Edinburgh’s top tourist attractions, Johnnie Walker Princes Street, to learn more about our national drink.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is an eight-floor visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, which opened in September 2021. By March this year it had welcomed more than 830,000 visitors from 131 countries, and after completing my first visit it was easy to see why it’s so popular.

As a non-whisky fan myself I wasn’t sure if this attraction would be for me, but I was so wrong. I learned so much about whisky, how it is made and how it can be added to other flavours to create incredibly tasty drinks. As well as the history of Johnnie Walker, from it’s humble beginnings in 1820 in Kilmarnock, to becoming a worldwide famous brand and one of Scotland’s biggest exports.

The multi-sensory journey, where you'll unravel the secrets behind the Four Corner distilleries of Johnnie Walker.

I left with my eyes now wide open about whisky, and I am now looking to exploring more whisky-fused tastes and to fully appreciate Scotland’s national drink.