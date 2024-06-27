Watch as the new Love the Fringe membership scheme is launched in Edinburgh

This video More videos

A new incentive scheme aimed at sustaining the Edinburgh Festival Fringe long into the future was officially launched on Thursday evening at the Virgin Hotel at the Cowgate.

Love the Fringe is a new membership scheme created by the organisations that form the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, offering exclusive deals and offers across the festival and much more discounts at local shops and restaurants, free tickets and bar discounts.

Fringe organisers, performers and reviewers were in attendance at the launch event, where speeches were delivered by Assembly artistic director William Burdett-Coutts and Pleasance artistic director Anthony Alderson.

Mr Burdett-Coutts told the Evening News that the new scheme will benefit festival performers and audience members, all “buying into the concept of how the festival works”. While Mr Alderson said “we are in danger of festivals becoming elitist” due to the current cost of living crisis pushing up prices, and he believes this new scheme will make the world’s largest arts festival more accessible to more people.

Looking at further possible benefits of Love the Fringe, Assembly managing director Dani Rae said the scheme is about “raising excitement” about the Fringe. While Fringe reviewer Kerry Teale also welcomed this new incentive scheme as “only a good thing”.