Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tourism blogs advertise ease of access to Edinburgh and cheaper hotels ahead of Swift's concerts

West Lothian hopes to cash in on the financial bandwagon rolling behind Taylor Swift’s weekend concerts in Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium.

Visit West Lothian has been promoting itself as a value for money alternative to the city for “Swifties on a Budget” coming to the capital for the global star’s sell out Eras tour dates this weekend. An estimated 220,000 fans will attend the concerts over three days from Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparation for the event have seen hotel prices soaring in the capital with accommodation at a premium.

Stuart Ness, the council’s Tourism and Town Centre Manager told a meeting of the Economy, Community Empowerment and Wealth Building Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel ( PDSP): “ You can get much more value for money in West Lothian.”

Taylor Swift VIP Eras Tour UK package's (Getty)

Mr Ness revealed an update in the developing tourism strategy and the role of Visit West Lothian to councillors.

It was the deputy provost Stuart Heggie who highlighted the obvious draw of proximity to Edinburgh for such big attractions as the Taylor Swift concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Are we maximising our potential as an alternative destination with good links,” he asked.

Mr Ness told the committee that a promotional campaign based on the forthcoming concerts had been running on Visit West Lothian’s social media platform.

He added: “Visit West Lothian does indeed look to maximise its potential. We have just delivered a mini promotional campaign based on the Taylor Swift concerts highlighting the fact that with the increase of hotel costs in Edinburgh you can get much more value for money by staying in West Lothian and using public transport to attend the concert.

He added: “That was a series of blog posts and social media promotions around the same theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something we do. Continue to highlight the connectivity between West Lothian and specifically Edinburgh and we are constantly promoting the accommodation we have in West Lothian as a result.”

A report to the committee outlined: “A series of weekly blog posts have been created to promote West Lothian as a visitor destination. Each blog post focuses on a different topic ranging from ‘Exploring West Lothian’s Culinary Delights’, where West Lothian residents were asked to recommend restaurants to visitors, to “Swifties on a Budget?

“Consider West Lothian for Taylor’s Scottish Dates”, where the spotlight was on West Lothian accommodation options for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert at Murrayfield.”

Linlithgow Councillor Tom Conn asked if that theme could be further developed to encourage tourists to use West Lothian as a base for visiting Edinburgh, Glasgow or Stirling, potentially bringing an income into the county through hotels and local restaurants.