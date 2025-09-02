Lilo & Stitch will be available on Disney Plus this week 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilo & Stitch will be taking over Disney Plus this week.

The hit movie is finally able to stream at home.

But when exactly can you expect the movie to be out?

Tell your kids that the wait is almost over because Lilo & Stitch is about to land on Disney Plus. The House of Mouse’s latest live-action remake is about to arrive on the streaming service, fresh from Hawaii.

Months after it first released in cinemas, the movie will be available to watch at home this week. It has been one of the biggest hits of the year and you might have been waiting to catch it again once it is available to stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilo & Stitch will be arriving on Disney Plus in just a matter of hours. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Lilo & Stitch out on Disney Plus?

Disney

It has been quite the wait, but the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch will finally arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 3). It follows the arrival of Thunderbolts on the platform last week.

First released in cinemas in late May, your kids might have been begging to re-watch the movie. Thankfully, you will soon be able to fulfil that request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilo & Stitch will be streaming on Disney Plus from 8am British time on Wednesday. It will land on the streamer at 3am ET/ 12am PT for American audiences.

Announcing the release date, Disney said: “This reimagination of a Disney animated classic brings new energy into the hilarious and heart-warming tale of Lilo and her unconventional adopted “pet” Stitch. Lush tropical settings provide welcoming visuals as warm as the “found family” that Lilo and Stitch create together, while also authentically honouring the culture and beauty of Hawai’i.

“Lilo & Stitch is directed by Oscar-nominated Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, while introducing Maia Kealoha.”

If your kids can’t wait for the movie, the original animated classic from the early 2000s is available on Disney Plus. The service has all of the OG films and the TV series as well - which was my favourite as a 8/9 year old.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Surprisingly cheap way to stream Sky Atlantic, Netflix and more (aff) £ 22.00 Sky TV Buy now Buy now Sky’s latest TV deals are more affordable than you might expect – with the best value arguably being the Ultimate TV package. For just £22/month, you get Netflix, Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and over 35 extra channels including Sky Max, Sky Witness, Sky Documentaries and more. There are no upfront fees, and it’s a 24-month contract. If you’re after the basics, Essential TV starts from £15/month with Netflix and Sky Atlantic included, while sports fans can add Sky Sports for £35/month. All three plans offer strong value for new Sky customers.