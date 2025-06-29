Olivia Rodrigo’s performance from Glastonbury will be on TV - how to watch 🎙🎸

Olivia Rodrigo will headline the final day of Glastonbury 2025.

She will bring the curtain down on the festival.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Forget your driving licence, you need to be at home to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s headline slot at Glastonbury Festival. The rising pop star will top the bill at Worthy Farm for the first time in her career.

Fresh off her second album Guts - and the accompanying world tour - the one-time Disney star continues to make a name for herself in the music world. Rodrigo will bring the curtain down on the 2025 festival tonight (June 29) and fans won’t want to miss it.

Tickets for Glastonbury continue to be one of the hottest commodities around - and getting them can be tricky. If you missed out, you might be wondering if you can follow the action from Worthy Farm at home.

What time is Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury on TV?

Olivia Rodrigo is headlining the final day of Glastonbury 2025 | Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for Live Nation

The BBC will be continuing the live coverage of the action from Worthy Farm on the final day of the 2025 edition. It includes broadcasting the set from the final headline act on the Pyramid Stage.

Olivia Rodrigo’s performance will be broadcast on BBC One, it has been confirmed. She is due to begin her set at Worthy Farm at 9.45pm, with the Beeb’s broadcast delayed by 15 minutes and starting at 10pm.

The TV coverage will run until midnight and feature her full headline slot. So don’t worry about missing out on your favourite songs - if they are on the setlist at least.

Which other acts are on TV today?

Glastonbury Festival will once again have comprehensive coverage on TV provided by the BBC - so fans at home can follow along. The festival will be live on BBC Two from 5pm, switching over to BBC One at 7.15pm for Rod Stewart’s performance in the legends spot.

However if that is not enough, a series of live streams from five of the main stages will be taking place on iPlayer as well. The Beeb has promised over 90 hours across the whole festival.

The streams include performances from the Pyramid, Other, Woodies, West Holts and The Park. So seek them out if you want to catch any acts in particular on the final day.

