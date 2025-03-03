When does Moana 2 release on Disney Plus? Streaming date confirmed for UK fans
- Moana 2 will finally arrive on Disney Plus this month.
- The hit animated film was a big success in cinemas last year.
- But it will soon be sailing into your home.
Moana 2 is finally set to sail into homes in just a matter of days. The blockbuster sequel to the beloved animated classic will be arriving on streaming this month.
Originally slated as a TV series, it was later adjusted and became a feature-length film. It was a decision that proved profitable for Disney as it was yet another smash hit at the box office.
If you didn’t manage to see the film in the cinema or have just been waiting to rewatch it from the comfort of your home, well there is good news. Here’s all you need to know about Moana 2’s arrival on streaming:
When is Moana 2 on Disney Plus?
The date that the smash hit animated sequel will arrive on streaming has finally been confirmed. Nearly 4 months after dominating the box office, Moana 2 will arrive on Disney Plus this month.
It is set to arrive in just over a week - at the time of writing. The film will begin streaming on Wednesday March 12.
Can you watch Moana 2 at home already?
If you can’t wait until March 12 to watch Moana 2 - or if you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription - you may be wondering if it is available to watch at home already. The film can be purchased digitally from stores such as Prime Video and Apple TV.
The film will not arrive on DVD until after its release on Disney Plus. It will hit shelves a week later on Wednesday March 17.
Can you listen to the Moana 2 soundtrack?
Like its predecessor, the 2024 Disney animated film is a musical and features many memorable songs. Fortunately if your kids have specific songs stuck in their heads, the soundtrack is available to listen to already on streaming platforms such as Spotify.
Does Moana 2 have a post-credit scene?
If you saw the film in cinemas but left before the credits were over, you may have actually missed a part of the movie. Unlike Marvel, Disney’s movies don’t tend to have mid or post credit scenes, so you may not have thought about waiting at all.
However, Moana 2 does have a mid-credit scene - so once it hits Disney Plus, you can fast forward to watch it. I won’t spoil what happens and let you discover it yourself.
